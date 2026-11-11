Commanders vs. Giants: Three must-know storylines for Thursday's Week 10 prime-time game

2) Will Jayden Daniels find redemption? Daniels blamed himself for the Commanders’ mishandling of the clock late in Week 5’s tie with the Giants, overshadowing a day in which he became the first QB in NFL history to rush for 100+ yards and two or more touchdowns in a game against the G-Men. It was a missed opportunity in a season full of them for Washington so far. Flipping the script on the division leaders in their own house could provide the Commanders some much-needed nourishment, though. The electric Daniels certainly has the tools to make New York’s aggressive defense pay for sending extra rushers at a wobbly offensive line. The Giants blitzed Daniels on 62.2% of his dropbacks in Week 5, their highest rate in a game this season. Daniels took four sacks against the blitz, but he still completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 131 yards and scrambled 38 yards for a touchdown. Daniels makes the Washington offense go, but it would be nice if the team could take some heat off of the third-year QB by finding a way to spring its other ball-carriers. Commanders running backs have recorded 10 explosive runs this season, tied for second-fewest in the NFL. They've combined to produce -84 rushing yards over expected (seventh-fewest). Daniels can’t do it all on his own against a defense that ranks fifth in yards allowed per game.

3) Leading DROY candidate emerging. Giants linebacker Arvell Reese is coming off a monster game that put him in the driver’s seat to be crowned this year’s best defensive rookie, recording 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble against the Eagles. The buzz around the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft has been building all season, and a big game in front of a national audience might all but clinch the trophy. Some viewed Reese as the top talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he’s well on his way to proving that assertion correct. He’s quickly become the driving force behind a defense that has forced a three-and-out on 34.8% of opponent drives this season, the highest rate by any defense in a season since at least 2016, per Next Gen Stats. We can’t count one of Reese’s Ohio State teammates out of the DROY race just yet, though. The Commanders also feature a contender in linebacker Sonny Styles, who -- like Reese -- leads his team in tackles. He’s racked up 13 tackles in three of the past four contests, including the Week 5 game against the Giants. The former Buckeyes have the potential to make life miserable for both offenses on Thursday night.