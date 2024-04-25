Commanders to retire Hall of Fame CB Darrell Green's No. 28

The recognition for Green is long overdue as the former cornerback is not just one of the franchise's greatest players of all time, but an NFL great of the highest order.

"The Ageless Wonder" played 20 seasons – all for Washington. Taken in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft at No. 28 overall, Green was 23 as a rookie and 42 in 2002, his final campaign after playing in parts of three decades. In between, Green, long regarded as one of the league's fastest players, earned seven Pro Bowl trips, was the 1996 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, was a member of Hall of Fame All-1990s Teams, won two Super Bowls and was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2008.