Commanders select Rice WR Luke McCaffrey with pick No. 100 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2024 at 11:26 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Adam Peters was part of the San Francisco 49ers front office that traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey.

Peters' first draft as the Washington Commanders general manager saw him bring another McCaffrey into the fold.

The Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night in Detroit, making Christian's younger brother the final selection of the third round.

Having begun a pivotal draft Thursday by selection LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, Peters and Co. concluded a busy Day 2 with the McCaffrey pick, which was fifth of the day for the club. Previous to McCaffrey, the Commanders selected Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (No. 36 overall), Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil (50), Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (53) and TCU guard Brandon Coleman (67).

As for McCaffrey, the Commanders are banking on a successful bloodline running through D.C. with him likely to jump right into the starting lineup in the slot next to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

The football DNA is strong in the McCaffrey household. The son of Ed McCaffrey and the brother of the aforementioned Niners Pro Bowl RB, Luke is an excellent athlete. Running a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 36-inch vertical, the youngest McCaffrey brother brings pro athleticism to the table.

After bouncing around colleges attempting to be a quarterback, McCaffrey turned to his father's position, receiver, for his final two years at Rice. He led Rice in receptions (58) and all-purpose yards (903 yards) in 2022. In 2023, McCaffrey improved, generating 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-AAC, leading the conference in receiving TDs.

McCaffrey showed good acceleration and stellar hands for having played receiver for only two years. Given that he's just growing into the position at a high level, he has room to develop.

The 23-year-old sports good height at 6-feet-2 and has room to bulk up but lacks ideal length, limiting his go-get-it ability. Playing primarily out of the slot at Rice, McCaffrey can be a possession target who will fight for the ball.

The negative aspects of his game, including needing to get in and out of breaks more swiftly, come from being a greenhorn at the position. He displayed improvement as a route runner as he gained experience, which should only improve.

A detailed worker with NFL bloodlines, McCaffrey has plenty of upside if he continues on his current trajectory.

