Commanders' Ron Rivera expects Chase Young (ACL) to miss 'a little bit of time' to open 2022 season

Published: Jul 29, 2022
Kevin Patra

Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young started training camp on the physically unable to perform list following an ACL tear in November. Coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect the former Defensive Rookie of the Year to be ready to open the 2022 season.

Asked Friday morning on 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies if Young could miss two to four games, Rivera said the plan is to be cautious with the edge rusher.

"Unfortunately, because of the injury, it's a different injury than (Logan Thomas'), a little more severe, he's probably going to miss a little bit of time," Rivera said. "But again, as he gets better and better and healthier and healthier. ... Chase and I had a conversation, and I said, 'Look, don't push yourself. This is not just about this season, but it's also about the future. We didn't draft you to come in and not be here eight, nine, 10, 12 years, whatever it is. We drafted you to be a big part of what we do.' "

Rivera said the team learned from last season when receiver Curtis Samuel tried to come back too quickly from an injury and saw it disrupt the entire season. It's a mistake Washington doesn't want to replicate.

"It was a pretty extensive repair, those just take time and patience," Rivera said of Young. "Last year, we might have pushed Curtis too much. So this year, what we've done, we've backed up, looked at everybody, and said, 'Hey, we know there is a timeframe that you say look, OK, this is when we'll get this guy back.' But we've got to be really careful with this one just because of who he is for us. Shoot, he's a first-round pick that can be an impact player. He did, showing us what he could do his rookie year."

With Young expected to miss the start of the season, the question is whether he'll open on injured reserve, knocking him out the first four games of the season.

Washington opens the 2022 campaign against the Jaguars, Lions, Eagles and Cowboys.

