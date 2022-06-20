Commanders owner Dan Snyder again declines to appear at congressional hearing

Published: Jun 20, 2022 at 03:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder again declined to appear at a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing set for this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to the leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Monday informing the committee of Snyder's decision.

"Mr. Snyder's business conflict was scheduled long before then and cannot be rescheduled," Seymour said, per ESPN.com. "Moreover, your letter's suggestion that Mr. Snyder may testify remotely does not address my concern that a virtual appearance would not sufficiently protect Mr. Snyder's interest in having his counsel physically present with him."

Seymour added: "The Snyders and the Team remain fully willing to cooperate with the Committee, and are eager to share the cultural transformation undertaken by the Commanders if the Committee is interested in obtaining that information in a manner consistent with appropriate due process and fairness protections."

The notice came in response to a Friday letter from Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., urging Snyder to testify at Wednesday's hearing.

"If Mr. Snyder was truly committed to cooperating with the committee's investigation, he would have accepted the Committee's invitation to testify about the Commanders' toxic workplace culture," the committee said on Monday in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "As the Chairwoman's letter made clear, the committee has been more than accommodating -- even allowing Mr. Snyder to testify remotely from France. His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL. The committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders."

Congress invited Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on June 1 to attend the hearing, which is part of its investigation into the team's workplace conduct.

Pelissero reported last week that Goodell accepted the committee's invitation and will testify virtually on Wednesday. That same day Snyder responded to Congress with a letter from his attorney, which explained that Snyder "has a longstanding Commanders-related business conflict and is out of the country on the first and only date the Committee has proposed for the hearing."

Congress launched an investigation into the Washington franchise's workplace misconduct in Oct. 2021 after the league did not release a report detailing the findings of an independent probe into the matter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from crowded position groups?

What will the Chiefs' receiving corps look like in 2022 without Tyreek Hill? Maurice Jones-Drew explores who'll get the most touches in 11 of the most crowded position groups across the league.

news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I know I'm a top-three receiver' in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool isn't lacking in confidence. During a recent podcast interview, Claypool stated that he knows he's a "top-three receiver" in the NFL.

news

Veteran CB Trae Waynes ready to move on from NFL career: 'In my head, I'm done'

Veteran CB Trae Waynes hasn't officially retired, but he recently said that he's ready to move on after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

State of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's return keeps Super Bowl well within reach

Tom Brady's decision not to retire after all means the stakes remain high for Tampa Bay. Adam Rank delves into the state of the Buccaneers heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW