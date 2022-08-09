Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp, with accuracy issues characterizing the signal-caller's play.

Wentz's inaccuracy has been a daily comment from reporters at Commanders camp, but coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that he's not "overly concerned" about the issue.

"There's a lot of little nuances that we see and look at and get to review," Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. "There are some inaccuracies, but it's nothing that we are overly concerned about. You see what's going on and how things are developing, you see the timing and just understand the feeling of what's going on with our concept. So, we will continue to grow and work on it."

Consistency has been Wentz's bugaboo throughout his career, particularly regarding accuracy. Nothing has changed as he moved from Indy to Washington. Some plays, Wentz will make a "wow" throw; the next, he'll airmail an open receiver.

Wentz's view of the situation was similar to Rivera's, with the quarterback noting it's still early in the process.

"It feels good, could definitely get better," Wentz said about the offense's rhythm. "But it's still early, we're only two weeks into camp and those are the things that particularly we're working on. We're also not game-planning for our defense, seeing different looks and all those things. So, I feel like it's in a good place, but it's just going to keep getting better. Far from perfect, but it's fun developing chemistry with those guys."

Along with accuracy issues, Wentz's chemistry with top target Terry McLaurin hasn't hit its stride during camp. After the wideout skipped offseason workouts before signing his new contract, McLaurin and Wentz are still trying to figure each other out in mid-August.

"I definitely think it's a work in progress," McLaurin said. "I think it's just still a process, to be honest. I think the best thing that I can continue to do is be as available as I can in practice. ... I know we're going through some growing pains; I've had that in the past. But I think just his demeanor and my demeanor make for a good foundation along with the other guys we have in our room. We have a lot of guys who are just unselfish and are not going to really get too frustrated. Just trust in the process of what we are trying to get done."