Commanders' mystifying final drive symbolic of an offense that keeps misfiring

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders still had one more shot with eight seconds left, and if there was ever a team that desperately needed to show it could finally get things right with the game on the line in the final seconds, it was this one.

Down by a touchdown with the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 31-yard line, Washington had time for at least one play, maybe two if necessary, to get the ball in the end zone.

And somehow -- somehow -- the ball was not thrown there. Not once. Not on the Commanders' first attempt, when Jayden Daniels' deep pass over the middle sailed far over the head of receiver Stefon Diggs, and not on the second, when Daniels dumped the ball off on a crosser to tight end Chig Okonkwo, who broke a couple of tackles before the play sputtered. Okonkwo ran up against the sideline to about the Rams' 11 and tried to pitch the ball backward to keep the play alive but instead tossed it onto the ground, at which point the play fizzled, along with one of Washington's last hopes of keeping its season intact.

Despite jumping to a seven-point lead in the first quarter and despite having its defense play well enough for a win, Washington squandered multiple chances for points to lose to the Rams, 20-13, and fall to 2-5-1 on the season.

"Last (moments) of the game … (the Rams) want to get the ball out of the quarterback's hand as fast as possible, so you know you have to take a shot at the end zone," Daniels said of his team's first attempt with eight seconds left. "So, if they could get home before you get the ball up, or you let your guys get down there, that's probably ideal. That was the play that was called, we got to execute it."

As to why he opted to throw it to his tight end underneath instead of taking a final shot at the end zone with three seconds left, Daniels reiterated flatly: "It was the play call. You got to execute it."

Washington coach Dan Quinn concurred regarding the team's execution of the first attempt, but no matter the reason for both attempts failing, neither play seemed set up to succeed.

A completion of the first attempt where the ball was thrown -- there wasn't a receiver close to being in position to catch it -- would have kept the clock running and almost surely left no time for a second try. That the second pass wasn't thrown anywhere near the end zone after the first one failed mystifies.

But such was the case for the Commanders' offense for much of Sunday's game.

After weeks of preaching a need to play a full four quarters, Washington offered at least a chance of it happening Sunday afternoon when it jumped to a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

A three-play sequence that spanned the opening two quarters was perhaps the team's most efficient offensive sequence to date -- smart play calls executed perfectly, leading to a pair of chunk plays and a score. Daniels hit rookie receiver Antonio Williams for a beautiful 18-yard completion on the final play of the first quarter, then hit Rachaad White on a screen that the running back turned into a 45-yard gain. Daniels capped it with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson, the former Rams receiver who began the season on Washington's practice squad.

The offense, while not perfect -- it couldn't reach the end zone on its first drive and had a pre-snap penalty on its second drive -- finally got going early, moving the ball and putting up points on consecutive drives.

But then … nothing.

Punt.

Punt.

Fumble.

Punt.

Punt.

Field goal (despite starting that drive at the Rams' 27-yard line).

Punt.

Turnover on downs.

Fumble, the final result of Okonkwo's lateral.

"I liked how we started," Quinn said. "But to not see that sustain, that's the thing that makes it especially frustrating."

Washington's offense was down four of its top six receivers because of injuries, but that didn't result in this loss.

The defense wasn't to blame either; it did more than enough to win, producing two takeaways and a sack, holding the Rams to only three third-down conversions in 14 attempts, stopping them twice in the red zone and totaling five total passes defended.

The offense couldn't convert either takeaway -- a forced fumble by K'Lavon Chaisson that safety Nick Cross recovered in the second quarter, and an interception by Cross in the third quarter -- into touchdowns. In fact, the offense gave the ball back to the Rams two snaps after Chaisson's forced fumble, and had to settle for a field goal after the interception, thanks in part to a false-start penalty on left tackle Brandon Coleman, his second of the game.

Washington's offense also had two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a delay-of-game penalty on a fourth-and-6 in the fourth quarter (that led to a punt. The Commanders then allowed a sack of their quarterback on a critical third-and-5 just before the two-minute warning. Rams star Myles Garrett, in his first game back after missing seven games with a knee injury, blew past rookie center Matt Gulbin (starter Lucas Patrick suffered a concussion earlier in the game) to get to Daniels. The Commanders lost 12 yards on that play, one of Garrett's three sacks.

And yet, the offense still had one final opportunity, thanks to its defense. The Commanders forced a three-and-out by the Rams, leaving 52 seconds. Daniels began with a 42-yard completion to Diggs and spiked the ball; an offsides penalty on the Rams gave Washington the ball one yard past midfield. Daniels later found Jaden Bradley, a practice-squad receiver, to convert a third down, then spiked the ball to stop the clock at eight seconds.

Enough time to still tie or even win it. And yet …

"I don't know really what to say about that," Daniels said of the offense afterward. "We get in those moments and we have to finish. We have to make plays."

The Commanders are running out of opportunities to figure it out. They have three days of rest before stepping back on the field, for a Thursday night meeting with the NFC East-leading New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

A win would keep Washington's slim odds of a postseason run alive, if barely.

A loss would all but end another disappointing season.

Asked if he felt the team was running out of time to turn things around, Daniels responded flatly with: "Yeah. I think next week is a must-win."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.