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Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil takes Josh Conerly under his wing: 'I see myself' in him

Published: Jun 24, 2026 at 11:50 AM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has reached the stage of his career in which he plays mentor for the next generation.

He's found his personal project in fellow Washington tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

"I see myself," Tunsil said last week of Conerly, via the Commanders' official site. "I don't wanna sound cliché. I see a dog. I see somebody who wants it. He wants to be great."

A first-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil has seen plenty in his NFL career, which has included five Pro Bowl nods earned during stints in Miami and Houston before landing in Washington last year. He knows a thing or two about playing tackle in the NFL and found a teammate in Conerly, a 2025 first-round pick of the Commanders, who could use his expertise.

So far, so good. Conerly has committed himself to following in Tunsil's footsteps, which includes Tunsil's annual offseason training in Alabama as well as direction in diet and routine. The results are already noticeable: Conerly showed up to minicamp looking leaner, the product of "working our ass off," per Tunsil.

"We're working every day; every single day," Tunsil said. "He came to work with me every day. He ate right. It's protein for lunch and breakfast. There's no carbs for dinner. There's supplements every day. It's a routine that we have to live by."

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Such a dedicated offseason routine might seem like standard practice for an NFL player, but acclimating isn't as simple as showing up for work and being told what to do. Often, the best players only reach that status because a veteran was willing to consistently show them the way. In those moments, they often establish standards that propel them to consistent success well after their wise veteran teammates have moved on.

Though his 32nd birthday is approaching in August, Tunsil isn't going anywhere soon. He's focused on helping Conerly -- a naturally talented, all-conference tackle at Oregon who got off to a rough start as a rookie and could use some cultivating -- become a premier tackle because it will benefit the Commanders in both the short and long term.

"He has a lot of room for improvement, and he can keep getting better," Tunsil said. "That's why I'm on him. That's why I'm telling him to come and build this routine."

He sees potential in Conerly. The second-year blocker has bought in. We'll see if the improvements extend beyond mere appearance this fall.

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