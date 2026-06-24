Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil takes Josh Conerly under his wing: 'I see myself' in him

Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has reached the stage of his career in which he plays mentor for the next generation.

He's found his personal project in fellow Washington tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

"I see myself," Tunsil said last week of Conerly, via the Commanders' official site. "I don't wanna sound cliché. I see a dog. I see somebody who wants it. He wants to be great."

A first-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil has seen plenty in his NFL career, which has included five Pro Bowl nods earned during stints in Miami and Houston before landing in Washington last year. He knows a thing or two about playing tackle in the NFL and found a teammate in Conerly, a 2025 first-round pick of the Commanders, who could use his expertise.

So far, so good. Conerly has committed himself to following in Tunsil's footsteps, which includes Tunsil's annual offseason training in Alabama as well as direction in diet and routine. The results are already noticeable: Conerly showed up to minicamp looking leaner, the product of "working our ass off," per Tunsil.