ASHBURN, Va. -- Let the record show that Sam Hartman, the lead of the 30th season of "The Bachelor," has never actually seen "The Bachelor."

"I haven't seen an episode," Hartman said Thursday after practice. "I'm going to probably do some tape-watching after the season is over and … get the DVSport clicker going, you know, kind of break down first down, second down, third down and finally end at the fantasy suite."

Welcome to Week 11 in Washington, where the 3-5-1 Commanders are preparing to face one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL and their fourth-string quarterback is preparing for a future on a reality dating show.

ABC announced Friday, the day after the Commanders' season-saving win over the New York Giants, that Hartman will be the new lead of the series, which last aired in 2025. Filming for the show is expected to begin after the season, with the first episode slated to air on March 21 (8 p.m. ET).

Hartman, an undrafted quarterback out of Notre Dame and Wake Forest, signed with the Commanders as a college free agent in 2024 and has been on their practice squad since. His contract expires a week after the team's season concludes, but Hartman said he hopes to keep playing and will balance filming with his normal offseason training.

"This is my first love, and (it's) always been my first love, and so I'm hoping to find a second love and then also continue to show my second love my first one," he said.

Hartman's first day on the field since the announcement brought on its share of jokes, all courtesy of his teammates and coaches who had fun with the cameras following his every move during the early portion of practice.

"Take your shirt off!" one yelled.

"Do you guys want a hair flip?" another said while turning to the row of reporters filming Hartman's warmups.

"I'm getting a lot of really, really bad advice, and some good advice," Hartman said afterward. "It's been really cool. A lot of support."

That includes coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, whom Hartman talked to when considering the opportunity.

His reason? The "opportunity to find someone." And surely, among the unspoken reasons: the money and the potential for a lucrative post-show career.

The role comes with a salary, but the financial benefits that can be reaped after filming, with sponsorships, potential spinoff opportunities, additional media appearances and more, typically far exceed the network's pay.

Jesse Palmer, the former quarterback for the Florida Gators and New York Giants, was the lead of the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2004. He went on to become a college football analyst for ESPN, where he's been a mainstay for nearly two decades -- in addition to hosting "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" since 2021, guest-starring in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," hosting multiple shows on The Food Network, hosting the lone season of "The Proposal" on ABC and being a spokesman for multiple companies, including Avocados From Mexico.

Hartman, who will be the third former Wake Forest football player to have a role in "The Bachelor" franchise, said ABC came to him with the opportunity, but the potential for it has "always floated around.

"Wake Forest, we kind of were a pipeline, and I think the opportunity kind of came about, and we talked it through and tried to figure out the best way to handle the whole situation," said Hartman, who follows former Wake Forest receiver Matt James ("The Bachelor," season 25) and quarterback Tyler Cameron ("The Bachelorette," season 15). "But (it) just kind of (came) out of the blue."

Many of Hartman's teammates have known for a while, though. He entrusted them to keep quiet for weeks before ABC's official announcement.

One in particular seemed thrilled about the news.

"It's awesome," said right guard Sam Cosmi, who pushed back on any notion that Hartman's role could become a distraction for the team.

"I had a group of guys … and we used to watch 'The Bachelorette.' O-linemen, and we'd bring wide receivers; my girl would have the volleyball girls come over. We had a whole thing. We'd watch 'The Bachelorette,' and it was just our thing. We had a great time with it. …

"You think it's shocking, but there's a lot of guys out there that do that," Cosmi continued. "I'm kind of like, if the boys are here in the offseason, I wouldn't mind having guys come over and watch Sam. That would be really fun. So, I am excited for it."

Cosmi likely won't have trouble convincing rookie backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to join.

"I joke about it all the time: (Sam's) the best-looking guy I've ever seen in my life," Kaliakmanis said. "Literally the best-looking guy I have ever seen. I mean it's even better in person too. … I never thought he would be on it. I'm happy he is, though. …

"The world's going to be shocked by his personality. The world is going to be shocked. They have no idea. It's going to be the most entertaining thing ever."

So far, he's not wrong.

In a fitting end to Hartman's first regular-season media scrum as a Commander, he was asked by a reporter if he genuinely believes a person can find love on reality TV.

Not your typical post-practice question in Ashburn.

"Are you married?" Hartman asks the reporter, who confirmed he has a girlfriend.

"Awesome. Congrats," Hartman said. "For anyone who's married, when you went up there and you said your vows … did they ask you -- or have you ever heard of anyone getting asked -- where you met? They ask if you want to do this thing, whether through sickness or through health … all they ask you at the end of the day is: Do you want to do this? Whether it's good or bad, that's all there is to it."

Then Hartman looked at the row of cameras, said "Raise Hail," and walked back to the locker room.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.