Around the NFL

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

Published: Jun 10, 2022 at 02:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The team announced Friday that Commanders coach Ron Rivera levied the fine on Del Rio, which will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

"This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday," Rivera said in a statement. "His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

"After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United State Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for."

The $100K punishment comes after the 59-year-old posted a tweet comparing the protests and insurrection. On Wednesday, Del Rio defended his opinion during a press conference, downplaying the insurrection, calling it a "dust-up."

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said at the time. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's kind of two standards."

After his "dust-up" comment went viral, Del Rio later released an apology saying his terminology was "irresponsible and negligent."

Del Rio's comments drew scorn from former Washington players, other NFLers, and scores of media members. The NAACP also called for Del Rio to resign or be fired following the comments.

Several Commanders players were asked how they felt about Del Rio's comments this week. Defensive captain Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington: "I don't care about his opinion. As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that's what I want from my defensive coordinator."

The former Jaguars (2003-2011) and Raiders (2015-2017) head coach has been the Washington defensive coordinator since Rivera took over the operation in 2020.

After Washington's defense in 2020 ranked second in total yards allowed, second in passing yards allowed, fourth in points per game and sixth in sacks, it dropped to 22nd in total yards allowed, 29nd in passing yards allowed, 25th in points per game and 17th in sacks in 2021.

Related Content

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Crucial weeks' ahead to work out DK Metcalf extension

As DK Metcalf seeks a contract extension with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll said he's been in contact with the standout wide receiver as they enter a "crucial" time in looking to work out a deal before training camp in July.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW