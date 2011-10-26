Coming off bye, Bills get reeling Redskins

Why to watch
Redskins face a mobile quarterback who can spread them out for a second straight week, after getting gashed by Cam Newton last Sunday. They're allowing nearly five yards per carry in the last two weeks and face Fred Jackson, who is second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage.
Inside story
John Beck has a grossly depleted offense to work with, as injuries have eliminated five starters in recent weeks from an already thin unit. London Fletcher, a former Bill, could have his stunning games-played streak snapped this week, as he picked up an injury late in last week's loss. The Redskins started falling apart right around this time a year ago.