Combine provides proving ground for RB class filled with questions

Blount is a gamble. No sugar coating it. What was worse than him sneaking a punch to the face of a helmetless Boise State player early last season was the escalation of his temper in the following moments. That Sprewellian moment will scare teams off, as will other off-field concerns. He also missed most of the season because of discipline handed down from the incident, so there isn't much fresh tape of him. He is still an NFL talent with a huge body and quick feet. If he can redeem his character in any way, he could be a sleeper pickup for a team in need of an old-school power back.