Combine offers pass-catching prospects a chance to separate

3. Lance Kendricks, Wisconsin: He has terrorized Big Ten opponents the past three seasons and ranks as one of the top pass-catchers at the position. He is a fluid, playmaker with good movement skills. He shows good body control getting in and out of his breaks, and flashes a little burst to separate from tight coverage. Although he has problems getting away from physical defenders early in routes, he has the frame and length to make difficult grabs in traffic. His size, athleticism and ball skills also stand out in the red zone. He scored eight touchdowns in college, and his sticky blocking skills routinely helped Badgers runners get tough yards near the end zone. While he isn't a physical or aggressive blocker at the point of attack, he effectively seals the edge on outside runs. He will need to continue to develop, but he shows the potential to develop into a serviceable blocker. If Kendricks can display good speed and athleticism during workouts, he is certain to come off boards during the mid-to-early stages of the draft.

Possible landing spots:New York Giants, New York Jets, Seattle