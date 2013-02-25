Combine offers few fantasy football QB prospects

Matt Barkley, Southern California (40-yard dash - DNP, vertical leap - DNP, broad jump - DNP): Barkley (shoulder) wasn't involved in the drills portion of the Combine, and will instead hold his Pro Day on March 27. Based on the lack of no-brainer prospects at the position this season, Barkley could wind up being a top-10 pick. Of course, he could also slide out of the first round altogether as well. I'm not sure Barkley will have much seasonal value, and the failures of past USC quarterbacks at the pro level is a cause for at least some concern. Barkley, who still needs to prove his arm strength to scouts, will be more of a dynasty-league option.