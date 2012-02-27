Combine observations: Poe headlines freakish D-linemen

» Devon Still, a 6-5, 303-pound defensive tackle from Penn State, is regarded as one of the top interior players in the draft. His tape is going to have to do most of the talking for him. Though he didn't struggle at the combine, he also didn't dazzle. He ran a 5.08 40-yard dash and did 26 reps on the bench press. He wasn't overly fluid in some of the field drills either, but again, he wasn't a mess.