Combine observations: Kalil dominates, cements top-3 status

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 08:43 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings might be shopping the third overall pick in the draft, but if USC tackle Matt Kalil is still available as expected, they might not want to pass at the opportunity to nab the potential cornerstone offensive lineman.

Kalil, considered the gem of this season's offensive line prospects, confirmed his natural athleticism after nailing most, if not all, the drills Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-6, 306 pounds, Kalil ran an official 4.99 40-yard dash and breezed through field drills. Oklahoma tackle Donald Stephenson was the only other offensive lineman to run a sub-5.0 40, besting Kalil's time with a 4.94.

The 40-yard dash is hardly a barometer teams use to validate offensive linemen but Kalil drew strong reviews for his overall condition and performance. Watching replays of his 40-yard dash while being interviewed on NFL.com's live broadcast of the combine, Kalil joked that he looked so fluid that he should play some tight end.

Kalil said during interviews with teams, several showed him tapes of plays that he made last season and wanted to hear how he viewed them. He said he also told teams when he made mistakes, wanting to prove that he was accountable.

Kalil said his brother Ryan, the starting center for the Carolina Panthers, prepped him about what to expect during the combine process and stressed the importance of being honest and accountable during the team interviews.

What else stood out during the OL drills at Lucas Oil Stadium? Here are my observations from the field level:

» Stanford tackle Jonathan Martin was sick and did not participate in many of the measurable drills, including the 40, broad, vertical and long jumps. He did take part in some of the field drills.

Martin said he thinks his best attribute was his "intelligence," noting that he was able to easily take in Stanford's massive West Coast playbook, which was adjusted each week.

» Iowa tackle Riley Reiff, also considered a first-round pick, didn't dominate in any of the measurable drills but performed about as expected. He ran the 40 in 5.23 and broad jumped 8 feet, 2 inches. He did partake in all the drills.

» A prospect who could rise on some draft boards depending on how tackles are selected come April is Mississippi's Bobby Massie. The 6-6, 316-pound right tackle was one of the most physically imposing players on the field. He's rated as a fourth-rounder, who could rise into the third.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.
news

Matthew Stafford over Jared Goff: Will Los Angeles Rams' QB gamble pay off with Lombardi Trophy?

Has Matthew Stafford significantly upgraded Los Angeles' offense from the Jared Goff days? Will the Rams' QB gamble pay off with the ultimate prize, a Lombardy Trophy? Keegan Abdoo takes an in-depth look at the QB swap.
news

Rams safety Eric Weddle exceeding expectations ahead of Super Bowl LVI in whirlwind NFL return

No one expected Eric Weddle to excel when he rejoined the Rams last month after two years away from the NFL. Yet all the safety has done is exceed expectations in the postseason. Jim Trotter explores Weddle's whirlwind return ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW