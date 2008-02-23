Combine events: Vertical jump

Published: Feb 23, 2008

Players stand flat-footed in front of a pole that has plastic flags sticking out of it. Players jump from a standing position and try to swat as many of those flags as they can.

"We're looking for how quick and explosive (the athletes) are," Kansas City Chiefs pro scout Marcus Edwards said. "From bending their knees and exploding straight up."

The vertical jump is just one component to seeing how skilled athletes are at elevating off the ground from a standstill.

"The vertical jump is obviously one part of this," Edwards said. "But the broad jump is also very important, too, because that's more using your whole body."

