Combine begins stretch run for prospects looking to step up

This is a kid who has already learned all the pass-rush moves from his dad, former Raiders great Howie Long, and even as the most polished pass rusher in the draft, he hasn't been a great finisher. Coaches and scouts have to wonder if he can be a highly productive player at the next level. What you see is what you get is how one GM described him. Another GM agreed, but still thought what Long offered was good enough to take him high in the draft.