Column: 'We knew he had 4 concussions'

What's certain is that it's no longer possible to look at concussions, intentional or not, the way we did just a few seasons ago. The NFL gospel that bigger and faster are better can be proven any given Sunday. What's changed is how many Sundays that guarantee is good for. It was easy enough to write off career-ending hits to the knees and worse as occupational hazards, because even players forced out of the game left with the prospect of more good days ahead than bad. Concussions have changed the equation in the most insidious way, upping the ante without disclosing the real cost until it's too late. And the money in pro football is so good now that few players even bother to tote up the risk.