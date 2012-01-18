Column: These aren't your father's 49ers

"We have been flat on our back for a while and we've been seeing this roulette of coaches and general managers and players, and you're in that awful place where you are just in a cycle that you can't seem to get out of," former 49ers quarterback Steve Young said Wednesday. "We thought it would be a much longer journey. It's been an amazing, literally unprecedented, (but) it's not overnight. It's been a six-month march of building substance behind substance behind substance which makes them a legitimate championship football team."