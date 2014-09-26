Column: New drug policy closes final loophole in NFL's PED issue

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
* Jarrett Bell of USA Today wrote that the new NFL drug policy should close the final loophole that allowed players to cheat via performance-enhancing drugs.
- The Orlando Sentinel explained why the University of Florida made 406 drug tests for football players in 2013.
- Virginia Tech announced it is joining $30 million NCAA and Department of Defense effort to research head injuries.
- WREG-TV in Memphis reported on how researchers from Mississippi State University are trying to build a better football helmet.
- The Toledo Blade looked at how the University of Toledo football team is attempting to curb concussions, including the use of Guardian Caps.
- The LSU Daily Reveille looked at how the school's football team is using new technology to prevent injuries.
- KBTX-TV in Bryan/College Station, Texas, reported on how area high schools are using technology for concussion safety.
- WFIE-TV in Evansville, Ind., examined area schools that are using helmets which rate lowly in the Virginia Tech STAR ratings.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor