Column: New drug policy closes final loophole in NFL's PED issue

Published: Sep 26, 2014 at 05:49 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

* Jarrett Bell of USA Today wrote that the new NFL drug policy should close the final loophole that allowed players to cheat via performance-enhancing drugs.

  • Virginia Tech announced it is joining $30 million NCAA and Department of Defense effort to research head injuries.
  • The Toledo Blade looked at how the University of Toledo football team is attempting to curb concussions, including the use of Guardian Caps.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

