Column: Manning and Irsay do an awkward dance

Still, it was a surreal sight - Manning standing just behind Irsay and looking on while the owner choked up describing how much the quarterback meant to him. It figures to be even more surreal next month when Irsay stands in the same room with another quarterback - future No. 1 draft pick Andrew Luck - and talks about what a great future the Colts will have with their new star. After all, it was Manning who was a top pick himself 14 seasons ago.