Column: Another 'Superteam' in Florida's future?

The Dolphins are roughly $10 million under the salary cap, and considering how few players they have worth keeping, the team could probably dump another $10 million in salary with ease. If Manning is willing to take the same kind of deal he was discussing with the Colts - a back-loaded or incentive-laden contract - his salary-cap figure for the 2012 season could be as low as $5 million to $8 million. If Wayne was willing to be similarly creative, his figure would be in the same range. The Dolphins already have a top-flight receiver in Brandon Marshall, two good running backs and if you add another former Manning sidekick, Colts' tight end and soon-to-be-free agent Jacob Tamme, the offense is practically up and running. That leaves precious little, between $5 million and $7 million, to address the team's other pressing needs - help in the secondary and along both lines.