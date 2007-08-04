Columbo's return allows Cowboys starting OL practice as unit

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -The Dallas Cowboys finally had all five of their starting offensive lineman - a big group on which the team spent a lot of money - working together in training camp Saturday.
Right tackle Marc Colombo, who missed the first 15 camp workouts while recovering from right knee surgery, returned to the field Saturday. With Columbo back, it marked the first time all five expected starters practiced at the same time.
"I've been doing a lot of work on the side. It's been a smooth transition so far," Colombo said after practice. "I felt good."
With the starters in place, the Cowboys front five averages 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds. That includes the massive Leonard Davis, who at 6-6 and 354 pounds is actually lighter than last season in Arizona.
"They are going to be imposing if they can utilize their strength. We have so much size and strength, lighter teams will have problems with them," coach Wade Phillips said. "We're pretty mobile even though we have big guys, and they still have to work together. They will be a good bunch and they'll work together well."
Solidifying the offensive line was a priority for the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones committed more than $32 million in guaranteed money during the offseason to sign Davis, who was a free agent, and re-sign center Andre Gurode and Colombo.
Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Flozell Adams will make $5 million in the last year of his contract before becoming eligible for free agency. Adams, also returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, started practice Monday.
Left guard Kyle Kosier is going into the second year of his $15 million, five-year deal that included a $5 million signing bonus. Kosier missed both workouts Wednesday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, a girl.
Phillips said it's unlikely that Colombo will play in the preseason opener Thursday night against Indianapolis.
Davis, the new addition, is coming off six disappointing seasons in Arizona, which made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 draft out of Texas. The Cowboys gave him a seven-year contract worth nearly $50 million, of which $18.75 million is guaranteed - a team-record $16 million signing bonus and $2.75 million salary for 2007.
Notes: Before the start of the second workout Saturday, Phillips pulled the team together in the center of the field. He was very animated as he angrily discussed responsibility and accountability after several young players were late for special teams work. After practice, Phillips made each player who was late explain himself to the team. A players' only meeting followed in which Tony Romo, Jason Witten and Terrell Owens spoke about being on time and accountable to each other.