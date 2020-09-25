Colts WR T.Y. Hilton says talk with grandma helped him refocus: 'I'm back to being me. I'm good'

Few things in life will help one break out of a slump faster than the feedback provided by a loved one.

In the case of Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, that slump has been the start to the 2020 season.

Hilton admitted Thursday that he hasn't been playing up to his usual standards. But, heading into Week 3's game against the Jets, the multi-time Pro Bowler said he's in better spirits after having a conversation on Monday night with a supporter who's likely more observant and honest than any coach or scout in the organization: His grandma.

"She just always keeps it 100 with me," Hilton said, via the team's official website. "She always shoots it straight with me and lets me know what's up. She's my rock, she's my heart, and she called me and told me that the person that she seen on TV wasn't her grand baby. She knew that that wasn't me. So, you know, it hurt me for her to tell me that, but she's always kept it real.

"She said, 'You look frustrated,' and that's not the way I play this game," he added. "I'm always happy, always excited. So I'm back to being me. I'm good."

Through two games, Hilton has a combined seven catches (14 targets) for 81 yards and no scores -- his fewest yards ever in that span -- plus a couple of crucial dropped passes the wideout is normally trusted to haul in.