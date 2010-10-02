Colts WR Garcon, RB Brown out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Pierre Garcon and running back Donald Brown did not travel with the team to Jacksonville and will miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Garcon and Brown missed practice all week with hamstring injuries, and Garcon also sat out of last week's game when Indianapolis (2-1) activated Blair White from the practice squad.
The Colts already had ruled out three players. Linebacker Kavell Conner is coming off foot surgery, receiver Anthony Gonzalez has a high ankle sprain and safety Bob Sanders is recovering from biceps surgery.
For the 1-2 Jaguars, safety Sean Considine is listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Justin Durant (ankle) is out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.