Colts WR Garcon, LB Session out vs. Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two Colts starters, wide receiver Pierre Garcon and linebacker Clint Session, did not travel to Denver and will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
All three have been hindered by hamstring injuries this week.
The Colts had already ruled out three other players -- receiver Anthony Gonzalez, linebacker Ramon Humber and safety Bob Sanders -- against the Broncos.
Humber had surgery to repair a fractured hand this week. Sanders had surgery for a torn right biceps last week. Gonzalez is out with a sprained right ankle.
Indianapolis has won seven of the last nine in the series against Denver.
