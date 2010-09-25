Colts WR Garcon, LB Session out vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 25, 2010 at 11:44 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two Colts starters, wide receiver Pierre Garcon and linebacker Clint Session, did not travel to Denver and will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Backup defensive back Brandon King also did not make the trip.

All three have been hindered by hamstring injuries this week.

The Colts had already ruled out three other players -- receiver Anthony Gonzalez, linebacker Ramon Humber and safety Bob Sanders -- against the Broncos.

Humber had surgery to repair a fractured hand this week. Sanders had surgery for a torn right biceps last week. Gonzalez is out with a sprained right ankle.

Indianapolis has won seven of the last nine in the series against Denver.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson: 'You've seen his spirit just come back to life'

Six weeks ago, Ron Rivera received a shocking call. Bridget Condon talks to the Commanders head coach, along with RB coach Randy Jordan, about Brian Robinson's path back to the field after being shot twice.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Time to trade for Josh Jacobs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 6 match ups, give you their sleepers.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Commanders-Bears game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE