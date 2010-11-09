Colts WR Collie ruled out vs. Bengals Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out concussed wide receiver Austin Collie for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Tuesday.
Collie is recovering from a concussion suffered on a violent hit from Philadelphia Eagles safety Kurt Coleman last Sunday.
Collie was initially hit by Eagles safety Quintin Mikell, who delivered a legal hit with his shoulder to the chest area of Collie. That contact propelled Collie toward Coleman, causing Coleman to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Collie, who crumpled to the turf with his arms frozen in the air.
Because the helmet-to-helmet contact was a result of Collie being driven toward Coleman by Mikell's legal hit, the NFL will not impose a fine on Coleman.
Collie was able to return on the team flight Sunday to Indianapolis, and coach Jim Caldwell said Collie appeared to escape serious injury.
The team also announced defensive tackle Antonio Johnson (knee) will progress to on-field work this week and that defensive back Deshea Townsend and running back Andre Brown have been waived.