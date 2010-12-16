Colts WR Collie appears ready to play Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Colts expect to have wide receiver Austin Collie back for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, The Indianapolis Star reported.
"He looks good," Colts coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday, according to The Star. "It looks like he's going to be able to play."
Collie, who went through a second consecutive day of full practice, missed four of the past five games after suffering a concussion Nov. 7 at Philadelphia. In a frightening scene, Collie was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes. He missed the next week's game, then returned Nov. 21 against the New England Patriots and left during the first quarter of the 31-28 defeat with concussion-like symptoms. Collie hasn't played since.
Caldwell also said linebacker Clint Session (elbow) and left tackle Charlie Johnson (chest) were "day to day." Running back Joseph Addai (neck), defensive tackle Fili Moala (knee) and Session were limited in Thursday's practice. Johnson, running back Mike Hart (ankle), defensive end Robert Mathis (not injury related) and guard Jamey Richard didn't practice.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.