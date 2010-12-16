Colts WR Collie appears ready to play Sunday vs. Jaguars

Collie, who went through a second consecutive day of full practice, missed four of the past five games after suffering a concussion Nov. 7 at Philadelphia. In a frightening scene, Collie was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes. He missed the next week's game, then returned Nov. 21 against the New England Patriots and left during the first quarter of the 31-28 defeat with concussion-like symptoms. Collie hasn't played since.