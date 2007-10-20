Colts would like to forget about last year's embarrassment

The Colts defense lost so many starters going into this season that most people felt it would be difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champions. GM Bill Polian knew better, as newcomers have actually made the defense better. DT Ed Johnson -- an undrafted rookie -- is playing well and needs a big game against this rushing attack. LB Freddie Keiaho is coming off a concussion, but practiced and he is a playmaker. The corners are new, but they more than hold their own and should continue against the Jacksonville receivers. As always the key to the Colts defense is in the hands of safety Bob Sanders. Sanders has the same effect on a game that Troy Polamalu has on the Steelers defense. Garrard is going to have to locate him every single play. Don't be surprised to see Jacksonville try and run away from him all night long.