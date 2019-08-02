Colts working out veteran WR Brandon Marshall

A six-time Pro Bowler, it's questionable how much Marshall has left in the tank at this point of his career. He's played in only 12 games the past two seasons catching just 29 total passes. His last Pro Bowl season came with the New York Jets in 2015, which he compiled 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 TDs. Since then it appears age has caught up to the once perennial 1,000-yard receiver.