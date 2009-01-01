Colts will sling the ball; Chargers want to make them hurry

During the Colts' nine-game winning streak, Manning has thrown 17 touchdown passes with just three interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes. The Chargers are 31st in the league against the pass (247.4 yards per game), so Manning won't waste time calling for runs against a defense that held Indianapolis to 2 yards or less on 12 of its carries in the last meeting. If Manning catches San Diego in a defensive personnel group that he likes, he'll go no-huddle and try to take advantage of a weakness. It's an old trick of his, but he must be careful because it caused a few penalties during the four-game stretch I studied.