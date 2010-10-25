Colts will sign free agent Kapinos to punt vs. Texans, agent says

The Colts will sign free-agent punter Jeremy Kapinos on Monday, agent Rob Roche told The Indianapolis Star.
Kapinos' signing comes on the heels of the team's one-game suspension of starting punter Pat McAfee.
McAfee was arrested for public intoxication on Oct. 20. Police said McAfee took a pre-dawn swim in a city canal and told them, "I am drunk," as he tried to explain why he was sopping wet in the Broad Ripple neighborhood, a trendy area known for its nightlife.
Kapinos, in his fourth NFL season out of Penn State, spent time with the New York Jets in 2007 and the Green Bay Packers from 2008 to 2009. He was the Packers' starter last season, averaging 43.8 yards on 66 punts.
The Colts (4-2), coming off their bye week, are preparing for their AFC South rematch with the Houston Texans (4-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Texans won the first meeting, 34-24, in the Sept. 12 season opener in Houston.
