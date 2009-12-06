Colts welcome back DE Freeney, but LT Johnson out vs. Titans

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 05:25 AM

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is active and will start, but the team has deactivated left tackle Charlie Johnson for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Former starter Tony Ugoh is expected to replace Johnson, who missed practice all week with a foot injury.

The Colts' other inactives are running back Donald Brown, defensive lineman Keyunta Dawson, defensive back Aaron Francisco, wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez, tight end Tom Santi and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Titans wide receiver Justin Gage will miss his fourth consecutive game with broken bones in his back.

The Titans' other inactives are running backs Javon Ringer and Alvin Pearman, cornerback Rod Hood, linebacker Colin Allred, offensive lineman Troy Kropog and defensive linemen Jason Jones and Sen'Derrick Marks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

