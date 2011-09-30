Colts' Wayne says Painter should get starting QB job

"It took me two years to learn this offense," Wayne said Thursday on Michael Irvin's radio show on WQAM in Miami. "Now, you mean to tell me you're gonna bring in somebody and he's gonna learn it in 18 days? That just didn't sit right. That just didn't sit right with me. And I know we had Curtis Painter who'd been here for three years. You just gotta give him a shot. We gotta give him a chance.