Colts waive offensive lineman Toudouze, release LB Glenn

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have waived offensive lineman Michael Toudouze from the active roster and released linebacker Cody Glenn from injured reserve.
Toudouze, Indy's fifth-round draft pick in 2006, has been signed twice and released twice in less than a month but has provided depth for an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries. On Sunday, the Colts were missing three injured starters from their opening-day lineup and had moved a fourth lineman from one position to another.
Glenn went on injured reserve Aug. 28 because of a groin injury. Washington selected Glenn in the fifth round of the 2009 draft.
