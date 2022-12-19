Colts vs Vikings | Highlights Semana 15
Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM
Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.
