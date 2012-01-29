Colts very interested in Butler; Caldwell interviews with Steelers

Published: Jan 29, 2012 at 05:37 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Keith Butler will interview with the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant defensive coordinator position Tuesday, according to league sources.

Butler's contract is up in Pittsburgh, although he has been in negotiations with the Steelers. Butler is highly respected and has long been viewed as the successor to defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, who goes year-to-year on his contracts but is showing no signs of slowing down.

Butler, however, is eager to run his own defense, the sources said.

The Steelers continue attempts to retain Butler, but the Colts, who recently hired Chuck Pagano to be their head coach, are very interested.

The Colts have already come to terms with former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians for the same position. The Steelers, meanwhile, have already interviewed former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell to replace Arians, according to sources. 

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a supporter of Caldwell but is also looking at in-house candidates to replace Arians, including quarterbacks coach Randy Fitchner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

