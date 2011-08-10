Colts to test refurbished offensive line vs. Rams

ANDERSON, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts' refurbished offensive line, with rookies Anthony Castonzo and Ben Ijalana, will get its first preseason test Saturday at St. Louis.
The Colts let starting left tackle Charlie Johnson leave for Minnesota, and the race to replace him is on. Jeff Linkenbach, a part-time starter as a rookie last season, is the starting left tackle for now. Coach Jim Caldwell says Castonzo, the first-round pick from Boston College, is improving rapidly as the backup.
Ijalana, a second-round pick from Villanova, is listed as the No. 2 right tackle behind Ryan Diem. Jacques McClendon, a reserve last season, is currently listed as the starting left guard.
The youngsters join veterans Diem, Jeff Saturday and Mike Pollak. Saturday said the Colts' recent decision to re-negotiate Diem's deal will help smooth the line's transition.
