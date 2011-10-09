Colts to start QB Painter with Collins out; O-line shuffled

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Kerry Collins is inactive Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving Curtis Painter as Indianapolis' starting quarterback.
Collins is sitting out for the second consecutive week with a concussion. Other inactive Colts starters include quarterback Peyton Manning (neck) and offensive linemen Ryan Diem (ankle) and Anthony Castonzo (ankle).
Mike Pollak will replace Diem at right guard, Jeff Linkenbach will move from right to left tackle in place of Castonzo, and newly signed Quinn Ojinnaka will take Linkenbach's spot at right tackle.
Inactive Chiefs include quarterback Ricky Stanzi and wide receivers Jerheme Urban and Jonathan Baldwin, the team's first-round draft pick.
