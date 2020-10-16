Around the NFL

Colts to reopen practice facility after re-tests come back negative for COVID-19

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 11:47 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

All is clear in Indianapolis.

Following Friday morning's positive COVID-19 tests that caused the Colts to close the facility and work virtually, the team's re-tests all came back negative.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals with the organization tested positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement. "The Four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After Consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati."

The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will go on as scheduled following the false positives.

The Colts haven't had any COVID issues since the start of training camp in late July.

Per league protocol, teams are closing facilities at the first sign of positive COVID-19 results out of an abundance of caution until re-testing is done. Like we saw last week with the New York Jets, the Colts got a swift all-clear.

The Atlanta Falcons also announced Friday that announced they have resumed in-person work under the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols. Atlanta's game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings remains on as scheduled after the Falcons reported no new positive tests from Thursday's round of testing.

As of Friday, the Week 6 slate of games appears on track to be played as planned after two weeks of reworked schedules due to COVID-19 positives.

