Colts to move on from veteran Matt Hasselbeck

Typically, we would all scoff at the market for a 40-year-old backup, but as many around the league will attest, good help is hard to find. Hasselbeck played through some intense injuries in 2015 and gutted the Colts to an 8-8 record while Andrew Luck was sidelined with a lacerated kidney. Hasselbeck threw for 1,690 yards in 2015 with nine touchdowns and five picks. He was arguably one of the best backups in football over the past few years in terms of both actual playing ability and leadership. For years, Luck praised Hasselbeck's ability as a mentor.