Colts to host up to 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for home opener vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts will play their 2020 home opener in front of a live crowd.

The franchise announced Friday that it plans to host a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 20 when Indy takes on the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts kick off the season against the Jaguars on Sept 13.

Per the official team website, the attendance number was set after discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department. It was also determined that this capacity figure allows the team to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines established to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The team will release health and safety procedures for all home games next week.

Pete Ward, the Colts chief operating officer, issued the following statement regarding the announcement.

"Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on gameday. We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic."