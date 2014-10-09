Colts-Texans kicks off Week 6 fantasy matchups

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 09:48 AM

Week 6 begins Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans on NFL Network and CBS. Obviously, you don't need me to tell you to start the top scoring player in all of fantasy, Andrew Luck.

The guy has just been outstanding this season. He has yet to finish a game with less than 18.88 fantasy points. If you own him, don't even think about trading him. Just lock him in each and every week and relax knowing that your fantasy team is in good hands.

Alright, I've rambled enough about how much I love Andy Luck. Let's get to the player-by-player preview of tonight's game.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter **@m_franciscovich**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Here are some other injuries to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 slate of games.
news

All options on table for Kirk Cousins in 2024, including re-signing with Vikings

The Vikings' Kirk Cousins still has to recover from his Achilles injury as he enters free agency, but a return to Minnesota is on the table, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Team meeting led to changes in Josh McDaniels' demeanor at practice prior to firing as Raiders HC

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the circumstances that led to the shocking firings last week of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.