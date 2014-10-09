Colts-Texans kicks off Week 6 fantasy matchups

Week 6 begins Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans on NFL Network and CBS. Obviously, you don't need me to tell you to start the top scoring player in all of fantasy, Andrew Luck.
The guy has just been outstanding this season. He has yet to finish a game with less than 18.88 fantasy points. If you own him, don't even think about trading him. Just lock him in each and every week and relax knowing that your fantasy team is in good hands.
Alright, I've rambled enough about how much I love Andy Luck. Let's get to the player-by-player preview of tonight's game.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter **@m_franciscovich**.