Colts terminate Corey Simon's contract

Published: Aug 04, 2007 at 09:12 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)--The Indianapolis Colts released veteran defensive tackle Corey Simon on Saturday.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that he expected to release the former Pro Bowl tackle within the next few days, ending months of speculation concerning Simon's future with the Super Bowl champions.

Simon did not pass his physical last weekend. He was expected to report to camp on time July 29 but was never seen at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Simon did not play last season and was eventually placed on the non-football illness/injury list with an undisclosed ailment.

The Colts also waived rookie wide receiver Michael DePriest and placed tight end Mike Seidman on injured reserve with a knee injury. Seidman was signed this past spring after five seasons with Carolina.

Indianapolis also signed a pair of free agents, defensive end Noland Burchette and wide receiver Aaron Brown. Burchette is a 6-foot-2, 259-pound rookie defensive lineman who played at Virginia Tech. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta.

Brown is a 6-3, 212-pound rookie receiver who played at New Hampshire. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants CB Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges

Giants CB Sam Beal pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges last week stemming from an arrest last June, according to court documents obtained by NFL.com.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Top five pass-catching tandems in the NFL; Cowboys' offense worthy of the hype

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks unveils his ranking of the NFL's top five pass-catching tandems in the wake of the Julio Jones trade. Plus, why the confidence of one key Cowboys player is justified and a look at how the Vikings could bounce back on defense. 
news

NFL Thursday Night Football

The brightest stars, the biggest games, and the fiercest rivalries - NFL's Thursday Night Football returns September 16
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW