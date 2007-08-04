Colts terminate Corey Simon's contract

Published: Aug 04, 2007 at 08:56 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)--The Indianapolis Colts released veteran defensive tackle Corey Simon on Saturday.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that he expected to release the former Pro Bowl tackle within the next few days, ending months of speculation concerning Simon's future with the Super Bowl champions.

Simon did not pass his physical last weekend. He was expected to report to camp on time July 29 but was never seen at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Simon did not play last season and was eventually placed on the non-football illness/injury list with an undisclosed ailment.

The Colts also waived rookie wide receiver Michael DePriest and placed tight end Mike Seidman on injured reserve with a knee injury. Seidman was signed this past spring after five seasons with Carolina.

Indianapolis also signed a pair of free agents, defensive end Noland Burchette and wide receiver Aaron Brown. Burchette is a 6-foot-2, 259-pound rookie defensive lineman who played at Virginia Tech. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta.

Brown is a 6-3, 212-pound rookie receiver who played at New Hampshire. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo.

