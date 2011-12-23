Colts teach Texans important lesson before playoffs begin

The concept that teams would intentionally try to destroy their season in an effort to get a better pick simply is not realistic. No player in the Colts locker room cares about next season right now. They are trying to stay employed in the NFL. Losing never helps anyone's career. Teams might look like they are tanking, yet in reality they are just not good enough. Thursday night's win against the Texans helped many people in the Colts organization, particularly Jim Caldwell. The Indy head coach needed a few wins to help secure his spot for next season and the past two games might have saved him.