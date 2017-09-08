Colts TE Doyle: Scott Tolzien a 'fearless competitor'

While the Colts' roster is built around Luck (meaning Luck is one of the few quarterbacks who can make this offense as presently constructed run at close to optimum speed) Colts fans could be left wondering why the Brissett trade wasn't made sooner if Tolzien struggles. That, or why the Colts didn't hit the backup quarterback market harder this offseason knowing that Luck was going to be recovering from a serious operation. Then again, Tolzien has an opportunity to show the rest of the football world what Doyle and Pagano see in him.