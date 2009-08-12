Colts TE Clark still out with concussion, likely to miss preseason opener

Published: Aug 12, 2009 at 07:11 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark is expected to miss Friday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and could be out until Monday with a slight concussion.

Clark missed his third straight practice Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Ryan Diem also sat out the morning workout after hurting his back. Colts coach Jim Caldwell says Diem likely would miss a couple of days.

Diem's absence elevated the recently demoted Tony Ugoh into the No. 1 spot on the right side of the line. Ugoh has played exclusively at left tackle since the Colts drafted him in 2007.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE