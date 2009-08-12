Colts TE Clark still out with concussion, likely to miss preseason opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark is expected to miss Friday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and could be out until Monday with a slight concussion.
Clark missed his third straight practice Wednesday.
Starting right tackle Ryan Diem also sat out the morning workout after hurting his back. Colts coach Jim Caldwell says Diem likely would miss a couple of days.
Diem's absence elevated the recently demoted Tony Ugoh into the No. 1 spot on the right side of the line. Ugoh has played exclusively at left tackle since the Colts drafted him in 2007.
