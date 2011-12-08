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Colts TE Clark returns to practice following fibula injury

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 09:49 AM

Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark took part in a full portion of practice for the second straight day on Thursday, taking a step closer to returning from a fibula injury.

Clark returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 6. Colts coach Jim Caldwell stopped short, however, of saying that Clark was ready to return.

"He ran around well, caught the ball and he moved well," Caldwell said of Clark's Wednesday practice performance. "We'll see how he does today. Typically, the following day is really the one that, or a day or two (after), actually, are really the ones that will give you an indication of where he is in terms of his availability."

If the Colts are to get their first win of the season behind quarterback Dan Orlovsky, having Clark available would figure to help their chances.

Colts linebackers Ernie Sims (toe) and Pat Angerer (knee) were limited Thursday.

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